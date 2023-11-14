Stefon Diggs’ brother Trevon appears to call out Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are once again dealing with some Stefon Diggs-related drama, but this time it is the star wide receiver’s brother who seems to be fueling it all.

Diggs had a frustrating night in Buffalo’s 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night. Though he has had an outstanding season to this point, Diggs had a season-low 3 catches on 5 targets against Denver. He was largely kept in check by standout cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is Stefon’s younger brother, clearly feels the issues for the Bills run deep. Immediately after Monday night’s game, Trevon sent a tweet that read, “Man 14 Gotta get up outta there.” Stefon wears jersey No. 14, so Trevon was saying his brother needs to get out of Buffalo.

That was not the end of it. Trevon then appeared to call out Josh Allen in another tweet on Tuesday.

Let’s not forget, he didn’t start going off till bro got there. — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) November 14, 2023

“Let’s not forget, he didn’t start going off till bro got there,” the younger Diggs wrote.

It seemed obvious that the “he” was a reference to Allen. Trevon is saying that Allen did not become a star until Stefon was traded to the Bills ahead of the 2020 season. Of course, you could also argue that Stefon has benefitted from playing with Allen, as the wide receiver has made the Pro Bowl every season he has been with the Bills.

Stefon seemed unhappy with the Bills and Allen throughout a significant portion of the offseason. It is still unclear why. Now that Buffalo is 5-5 and no longer looks like a Super Bowl contender, he may be frustrated again.

The Bills made a boneheaded mistake at the end of their loss to Denver, which probably did not sit well with many of their players. Either way, the Diggs situation is one to monitor. If he disagreed with what his brother tweeted, you would think he would have told him to knock it off before Trevon took another shot at the Bills the following day.