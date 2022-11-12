Reporters share big update on Ryan Tannehill’s Week 10 status

Two reporters on Saturday shared a big update on the status of Ryan Tannehill.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero say Tannehill is expected to start at quarterback for the Tennessee Titans at home against the Denver Broncos.

The #Titans are expected to get QB Ryan Tannehill back after missing two games with an ankle injury, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Tannehill is listed as questionable but being able to practice fully on Thursday proved to be a good sign. pic.twitter.com/pQJxvheDjR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2022

Tannehill has missed two straight games due to an ankle injury. The Titans went 1-1 in those games, beating the Texans and losing to the Chiefs.

Tannehill has not put up big offensive numbers this season, but the team is 4-2 when he plays. He has 1,097 passing yards, 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also has a rushing touchdown.

Tannehill gives the Titans some threat in the passing game, which they lacked under rookie Malik Willis.