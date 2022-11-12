 Skip to main content
Reporters share big update on Ryan Tannehill’s Week 10 status

November 12, 2022
by Larry Brown
Ryan Tannehill at the Pro Bowl

Jan 23, 2020; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans qaurterback Ryan Tannehill (17) reacts during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Two reporters on Saturday shared a big update on the status of Ryan Tannehill.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero say Tannehill is expected to start at quarterback for the Tennessee Titans at home against the Denver Broncos.

Tannehill has missed two straight games due to an ankle injury. The Titans went 1-1 in those games, beating the Texans and losing to the Chiefs.

Tannehill has not put up big offensive numbers this season, but the team is 4-2 when he plays. He has 1,097 passing yards, 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He also has a rushing touchdown.

Tannehill gives the Titans some threat in the passing game, which they lacked under rookie Malik Willis.

