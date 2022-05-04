RG3 reveals three teams he would play for in a possible NFL return

Robert Griffin III still has aspirations to return to the NFL one day.

Griffin ran an eye-opening 4.48-second 40-yard dash at the annual “Run Rich Run” charity challenge in April (watch here), an event where Rich Eisen and other figures run a 40-yard dash to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Teams apparently took notice of the time, which was slightly faster than Griffin’s 2012 NFL Combine time of 4.41 seconds.

In an appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Tuesday, Griffin told Eisen that he got calls from some NFL teams after they saw the video of his run.

Eisen also asked the 32-year-old Griffin what the ideal situation for him to play in would be. Griffin responded with three teams he sees as a good fit.

When you run a 4.48 40-yard dash, even if for charity and #RunRichRun, people take notice — @RG3 talked with us about it and how he's gotten phone calls from #NFL execs about a possible return and where he'd like to go:#DallasCowboys#DirtyBirds #GoBears pic.twitter.com/0dw0HJiRJi — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 3, 2022

“I’ve been reached out to by a plethora of teams,” Griffin said.

“Going back home to Texas with the Dallas Cowboys would be a great situation. The Atlanta Falcons, being there with [Marcus] Mariota and [Desmond] Ridder would be a great situation for me. And going to Chicago with Justin Fields to try to help as much as I can in that quarterback room would also be a great situation.”

Griffin clearly wants to take on a mentor role in whatever organization he ends up in. Marcus Mariota, who signed a two-year deal with the Falcons after the team traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, figures to be a stop-gap if Ridder develops into a capable starter.

With Nick Foles out of the picture now, Justin Fields could use a veteran presence like Griffin in the locker room to aid in his development.

Griffin last played in the NFL in 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens, where he threw for no touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

Griffin currently works for ESPN as an NFL and college football analyst, and told Eisen that the company is aware of his interest in playing again.