Robert Griffin III proves he is still in great shape with 40 time

Robert Griffin III is 32 years old and has not taken an NFL snap since 2020, but he could still take plenty of current quarterbacks in a footrace.

NFL Network debuted their video for the annual “Run Rich Run” charity challenge, in which Rich Eisen and other figures run a 40-yard dash to raise money for charity. Griffin was one of those who took the challenge in 2022, and came in with a time of 4.48.

Griffin even bested Michael Vick, though Vick is older and no slouch himself.

For reference, Griffin ran a 4.41 when he was drafted in 2012. He hasn’t lost a lot of speed, even if this run was not quite as official or as scrutinized. Present-day Griffin’s mark would still rank among the best 40 times ever by a quarterback at the NFL Combine.

As recently as last year, Griffin said he’d still like to play in the NFL. He certainly could still do it, at least based on athletic ability.