RG3 writing tell-all book about Redskins

Under owner Dan Snyder, the Washington Football Team has become a dysfunctional mess sideswiped by scandal after scandal. It’s something quarterback Robert Griffin III witnessed firsthand, and now he’s ready to tell the world all about it.

On Tuesday, RG3 announced that he will release a new book titled, “Surviving Washington.”

“Every experience that I’ve had has made me a better husband, a better father and a better player,” Griffin said in a tweet. “But I want you to take this journey with me as I walk you through one of the most dysfunctional franchises in all of sports.”

Griffin promises to explain what happened during the 2012 NFC wildcard game against the Seattle Seahawks. He also accuses Washington of medical mismanagement and claims to have additional details about the sexual harassment allegations that rocked the organization.

“They say the truth will set you free,” Griffin added. “So here it is. Unfiltered.”

The book, which is co-authored by former New York Daily News reporter Gary Myers, is available for preorder now. It is currently scheduled to release on August 9, 2022.