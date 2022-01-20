Richard Sherman takes shot at 49ers fans over Jimmy Garoppolo treatment

Some San Francisco 49ers fans have been eager to move on from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Richard Sherman is not terribly impressed with that sentiment.

Sherman, who played with Garoppolo for three seasons in San Francisco, was critical of the 49er fans who failed to appreciate the fact that the team was winning with Garoppolo at quarterback. Sherman also warned that those agitating for rookie backup Trey Lance will not realize what they had in Garoppolo until the current starter is gone.

Richard Sherman on lack of appreciation for Jimmy G: "It's really sad because the appreciation isn't going to start when Trey [Lance] starts playing QB, because you're not even appreciating winning. Some of these fans aren't even appreciating the win.” via @RSherman_25 Podcast pic.twitter.com/CSW0VvskGK — Lydia (@limajuliettango) January 20, 2022

On one hand, the 49ers have won consistently with Garoppolo. He has them in the NFC Divisional round, and took them to the Super Bowl two years ago. On the other hand, Garoppolo’s 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season are not impressive statistically, and some of Garoppolo’s throws have left much to be desired.

The 49ers have been widely rumored to be eyeing Lance as the starter for 2022, which Garoppolo admitted has weighed on him. The fact that some fans clearly prefer Lance, despite his rookie status, probably has not helped either. Sherman may be right that the fan behavior hasn’t really helped matters.