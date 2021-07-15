 Skip to main content
Richard Sherman will not face burglary charge over alleged incident with in-laws

July 15, 2021
by Grey Papke

Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman will avoid the most serious charges after an alleged incident at the home of his in-laws early Wednesday.

According to CBS Sports legal analyst Amy Dash, Sherman was released without bail on Thursday, with a judge citing his track record of community work. He will not be charged with burglary stemming from the Wednesday incident. He is expected to face four separate misdemeanor charges, including criminal trespassing, malicious intent, and resisting arrest, as well as a DUI. He was also issued a no contact order against his father-in-law.

Dash added that Sherman is unlikely to face jail time as a result of the misdemeanor charges, particularly since he has no previous criminal history.

Police alleged Wednesday that Sherman attempted to unlawfully gain entry to his in-laws’ home and resisted arrest, which resulted in the deployment of a police dog. A 911 call suggests that the free agent cornerback was exhibiting some concerning behavior prior to his involvement with the police.

