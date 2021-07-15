Richard Sherman will not face burglary charge over alleged incident with in-laws

Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman will avoid the most serious charges after an alleged incident at the home of his in-laws early Wednesday.

According to CBS Sports legal analyst Amy Dash, Sherman was released without bail on Thursday, with a judge citing his track record of community work. He will not be charged with burglary stemming from the Wednesday incident. He is expected to face four separate misdemeanor charges, including criminal trespassing, malicious intent, and resisting arrest, as well as a DUI. He was also issued a no contact order against his father-in-law.

State is not asking for a burglary charge against Richard Sherman. It downgraded booking to a charge of criminal trespass which is a misdemeanor. He faces 1 count of these misdemeanors: criminal trespass (domestic violence designation), malicious mischief, DUI & resisting arrest — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) July 15, 2021

Richard Sherman was released on conditions, he was not held on bail. He has to return to court when requested, can't use drugs or alcohol, can't possess firearms and has a no contact order with regard to his father in law. — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) July 15, 2021

Dash added that Sherman is unlikely to face jail time as a result of the misdemeanor charges, particularly since he has no previous criminal history.

Hopefully now that Richard Sherman faces only misdemeanors & since he has no criminal history, he will strike a deal, & get the treatment he needs. It would be rare for him to see any jail time out of this. This will be probation with conditions, community service & a program — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) July 15, 2021

Police alleged Wednesday that Sherman attempted to unlawfully gain entry to his in-laws’ home and resisted arrest, which resulted in the deployment of a police dog. A 911 call suggests that the free agent cornerback was exhibiting some concerning behavior prior to his involvement with the police.