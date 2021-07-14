Richard Sherman 911 phone call says CB threatened to commit suicide

Richard Sherman was threatening to commit suicide according to a 911 phone call.

Sherman is facing allegations for multiple crimes committed Wednesday morning. The free agent cornerback allegedly committed hit-and-run when his vehicle struck a concrete barrier. That would constitute damage to Washington state Department of Transportation property.

Sherman was also booked and charged with burglary domestic violence early in the morning. That was for an alleged break-in attempt at the home of his in-laws. During that incident, a police dog was deployed against Sherman, who allegedly resisted arrest and suffered minor injuries. A police officer also reportedly suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Prior to the incident with police, Sherman’s wife Ashley called 911 to report concerns about his behavior.

According to audio released by TMZ, his wife told the 911 dispatcher that Sherman was “drunk and belligerent and threatening to kill himself.”

“He’s being aggressive. He has sent text messages … he’s trying to leave now … he’s wrestling with my uncle. He’s threatening to kill himself. He’s sent text messages to people saying he’s going to hang himself,” Ashley Sherman told the dispatcher.

Sherman’s wife also told police that Sherman threatened to fight police if they showed up. She could be heard yelling to Richard asking him not to drive away.

Ashley Sherman said Richard drank a bottle of vodka and a bottle of Hennessey.

Sherman was being held without bail as of Wednesday morning. That is standard procedure in a domestic violence case until the person who was charged can appear in front of a judge. The five-time Pro Bowler missed 11 games last year with a calf injury.