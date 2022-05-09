Report: Richard Sherman ‘deep in talks’ for big broadcasting role

Amazon is still filling out its broadcasting team for its inaugural season as the exclusive provider of “Thursday Night Football,” and a former All-Pro player may be close to signing with the streaming giant.

Richard Sherman is “deep in talks” with Amazon about having a role in their programming for the 2022 NFL season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Sherman is still interested in playing in the NFL, but it sounds like he is set to begin his career in media.

The five-time Pro Bowler, who starred for the #Seahawks and #49ers, spent last year with the #Bucs in what may be his final season as a player. The door is open for a return in the right situation. But otherwise, it’s off to the media world. https://t.co/WpC9uFrGLD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 9, 2022

The news of Amazon’s interest in Sherman was first reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Sherman signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season but immediately had injury trouble. There has not been much interest in the 34-year-old this offseason. It makes sense that he is exploring other options.

Amazon has already made some huge hires in advance of its big NFL slate. Sherman would be another nice addition, though he has had some legal trouble recently.