Richard Sherman calls out NFL teams over Lamar Jackson stance

According to a number of reports, Lamar Jackson may not find the market one would expect for a franchise quarterback as he looks at his options. That is not sitting well with at least one former pro.

Sherman echoed criticism of some teams for their apparent lack of interest in Jackson, with the Atlanta Falcons highlighted as one team that should have interest in the quarterback. In response to questions about why teams might hesitate to give up two first-round picks for a quarterback of Jackson’s caliber, Sherman went as far as to say that some teams would be more comfortable simply losing.

Some teams would rather Lose. Or gamble those same picks on a unproven kids in hopes he is half the player Lamar Jackson is. https://t.co/1spBXTKstK — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 8, 2023

“Some teams would rather lose. Or gamble those same picks on a unproven kids in hopes he is half the player Lamar Jackson is,” Sherman wrote.

The real reason, however, is almost certainly Jackson’s contract demands. The quarterback is believed to be seeking a fully-guaranteed deal similar to what the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson a year ago. Jackson wants that deal to set the market, but it’s clear the Ravens see it as an outlier, and are betting that the rest of the league will agree. One could argue that a franchise quarterback like Jackson might be worth that kind of deal anyway, but the Ravens do not seem to agree.

As for the Falcons, there have been conflicting reports on their level of interest, but do not be surprised to hear more criticism of them if they do not ultimately make a play for Jackson. Recall, they dropped out of the Watson trade talks last year because they were not willing to give Watson a fully-guaranteed deal.