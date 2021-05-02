 Skip to main content
Seahawks GM says Richard Sherman’s departure was ‘blown out of proportion’

May 1, 2021
by Larry Brown

Richard Sherman on Saturday named the four NFL teams with whom he has been in contact this offseason. One of the teams on the list was the Seattle Seahawks.

Given that Sherman left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and spent the last three with their NFC West rivals in San Francisco, many thought Sherman had something against Seattle. But Sherman obviously is open to a return to them, and Seahawks personnel have some interest as well.

Seahawks GM John Schneider said Saturday that Sherman’s departure from the team was “blown out of proportion.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll even said he has talked with Sherman this offseason.

Sherman said in 2018 that he was disappointed about the way his tenure with the Seahawks ended. However, he said at the time that he had no ill will towards Carroll. Maybe that factors into his interest in returning to the team.

Just because Sherman has talked with the Seahawks doesn’t mean we should assume he will return to them. They may be full at cornerback for now and not prioritizing the 33-year-old veteran. Sherman is also considering three other teams with whom he has connections.

