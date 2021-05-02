Seahawks GM says Richard Sherman’s departure was ‘blown out of proportion’

Richard Sherman on Saturday named the four NFL teams with whom he has been in contact this offseason. One of the teams on the list was the Seattle Seahawks.

Given that Sherman left the Seahawks after the 2017 season and spent the last three with their NFC West rivals in San Francisco, many thought Sherman had something against Seattle. But Sherman obviously is open to a return to them, and Seahawks personnel have some interest as well.

Seahawks GM John Schneider said Saturday that Sherman’s departure from the team was “blown out of proportion.”

Pete Carroll says there was never any mending of a relationship that needed to be done with Richard Sherman. John Schneider says that was "blown out of proportion.'' But Carroll cautions there is nothing imminent with Sherman. Says only they are always open to everything. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) May 1, 2021

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll even said he has talked with Sherman this offseason.

Pete Carroll said that he's talked to Richard Sherman "quite a few times" this offseason. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) May 1, 2021

Sherman said in 2018 that he was disappointed about the way his tenure with the Seahawks ended. However, he said at the time that he had no ill will towards Carroll. Maybe that factors into his interest in returning to the team.

Just because Sherman has talked with the Seahawks doesn’t mean we should assume he will return to them. They may be full at cornerback for now and not prioritizing the 33-year-old veteran. Sherman is also considering three other teams with whom he has connections.