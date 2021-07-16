Richard Sherman issues statement addressing incident with in-laws

Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman released a statement Friday apologizing for the actions that led to him facing multiple misdemeanor charges.

Sherman wrote that he was “deeply remorseful” of his actions Tuesday, when he allegedly got into a car accident, attempted to illegally enter his in-laws’ home, and engaged in a confrontation with police. Sherman thanked his wife and family for their support, and vowed to “get the help I need” in light of the incident.

Sherman is facing multiple misdemeanor charges stemming from his actions in Washington on Tuesday night. Video from that evening showed Sherman attempting to break down the door of his father-in-law’s home. A 911 call placed by Sherman’s wife also suggested that the free agent cornerback was engaging in some concerning behavior.

Sherman is a six-time Pro Bowler and spent the last three seasons with the 49ers.