Video shows Richard Sherman acting crazy at in-laws’ front door

A new video released on Thursday shows Richard Sherman’s problematic behavior at the front door of the home belonging to his in-laws in Redmond, Wash.

Sherman was arrested and booked early Wednesday morning in a King County Jail for a domestic disturbance at his in-laws’ home. A subsequent report also said Sherman was being investigated for possible hit-and-run earlier in the evening.

The video, which appears to have been recorded by an ADT security camera next to the home’s front door, shows Sherman repeatedly challenging his father-in-law by saying “come through.”

Sherman is also shown violently shaking the front door.

Sherman’s father-in-law told police that he pepper-sprayed the free agent cornerback and picked up his gun during the incident.

Sherman reportedly will not face a burglary charge for the incident at the home. However, he is expected to face four separate misdemeanor charges.

A 911 phone call made by Sherman’s wife said the cornerback drank two bottles of hard alcohol before driving off that evening. Sherman’s wife also said the cornerback was threatening to commit suicide.

Sherman is a six-time Pro Bowler and spent the last three seasons with the 49ers.