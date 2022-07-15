Infamous Raiders OL announces retirement

Infamou offensive lineman Richie Incognito is calling time on his lengthy career.

In an announcement on the Las Vegas Raiders’ official website, Incognito announced his decision to retire from the NFL. Incognito cited recent injuries for accelerating his decision to call it quits, saying “my body told me it was time.” He also wanted to make it a point to retire as a member of the Raiders.

Incognito certainly leaves behind a major legacy, albeit a controversial one. On the field, he was a four-time Pro Bowler and highly regarded as an offensive lineman. However, he is also infamous for alleged bullying of former teammate Jonathan Martin, which drove Martin out of football and led to Incognito serving a roughly three-month suspension. Incognito was also disciplined by the NFL for other reasons as well.

The 39-year-old Incognito was a third-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. He ultimately played 13 NFL seasons with the Rams, Dolphins, Bills, and Raiders.