Ricky Pearsall makes incredible return to practice after shooting

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is back at practice less than a week after he was shot.

Pearsall was spotted at the 49ers’ Thursday practice, albeit in street clothes. The wide receiver was not actually taking part in any strenuous activity, but was happy to stroll around the field with a football in hand. He certainly looked like someone that wanted to take part, even though he could not.

Ricky Pearsall was shot Saturday and he’s back on the practice field watching his 49ers teammates Thursday pic.twitter.com/F8v1p68oHw — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 5, 2024

Before practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan even said Pearsall felt he would be ready to play in the season opener against the New York Jets, though the 49ers have already ruled out that possibility.

"'I still think I can play vs. the Jets.'" Shanahan recalls some of the things Pearsall told him in recent days 😳 pic.twitter.com/diMNsZybCx — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 5, 2024

The 49ers actually having to slow Pearsall down certainly fits with some other things we have heard in the aftermath of Saturday’s incident.

Pearsall was shot in the Union Square area of San Francisco on Saturday by someone who reportedly tried to steal the former Florida star’s Rolex watch. By all accounts, he appears on track to make a full recovery.