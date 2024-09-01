Video of Ricky Pearsall walking to ambulance after being shot goes viral

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest on Saturday during an apparent robbery attempt, and one stunning video that was captured after the incident has gone viral.

A witness sent a video to KTVU that showed Pearsall walking to an ambulance after he was shot. The rookie surprisingly needed very little help. Paramedics held what appeared to be Pearsall’s shirt over his chest, and there was some blood visible.

Video of 49ers draft pick Ricky Pearsall walking to ambulance after police say he was shot near Union Square. Video from witness. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/luhulILUQ7 — Zak Sos (@ZakSNews) September 1, 2024

Pearsall was shot in the Union Square area of San Francisco by someone who reportedly tried to steal the former Florida star’s Rolex watch. The suspect was also shot during the incident. You can read more details here.

The 49ers issued a statement on Saturday saying Pearsall was in serious but stable condition. Any gunshot wound to the chest could obviously be life-threatening, so many were stunned to see the video of Pearsall walking slowly to an ambulance.

Pearsall was a first-round pick by the 49ers in April. He has missed time during training camp due to a shoulder injury.

The 49ers are set to open the NFL season at home against the New York Jets on Monday, Sept. 9.