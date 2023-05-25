 Skip to main content
Rob Gronkowski blasts NFL over ‘ridiculous’ new rule

May 25, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Rob Gronkowski looks ahead

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87 on the sideline in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL announced on Tuesday that owners have approved a major new kickoff rule, and Rob Gronkowski is among those who are strongly opposed to the change.

Despite major opposition from within the league, the NFL has passed a rule that will place the ball at the 25-yard line on any fair catch made inside the 25 on a kickoff. Players and special teams coaches were largely opposed to the rule, but owners pushed it through anyway. The competition has argued the new rule will help with player safety.

Gronkowski says the new rule is “ridiculous” and feels there are already enough touchbacks.

“I think it’s getting a little bit ridiculous. There’s already a rule that if it goes in the end zone, you can just take a knee in the end zone and it gets placed at the 25-yard line. You’ve got to be able to play football at some point,” Gronk said. “That’s why you have the kickoff. You might as well just take the kickoff totally out of the game then and just have the other team start at their own 25-yard line. That’s pretty ridiculous. That’s going a little bit too far.”

That opinion is a very popular one. NFL owners have made significant changes at the owners meetings this week, at least one of which was a no-brainer. The new kickoff fair catch rule has not been nearly as well received.

