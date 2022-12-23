Rob Gronkowski discussed comeback with 1 team

Rob Gronkowski may not have any plans to return to the NFL this season, but it sounds like he gave it some serious thought as some point within the last several weeks.

Gronkowski sparked a new round of comeback rumors this week when he sent a cryptic tweet that contained just three words: “I’m kinda bored.” He then said in an interview on Thursday that two NFL teams reached out to him to see if he had interest in playing again. Gronk even got calls and texts from his agent and friends, but he said he will remain retired.

According to Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, Gronkowski was not so sure a month ago. Bowles told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the star tight end contacted the Bucs in November to inform them he was “bored” and has been staying in shape. Gronk and his former team went as far as to discuss potential scenarios where the 33-year-old would either join Tampa Bay’s practice squad to get up to speed or be immediately added to the active roster.

“It was more of a conversation than anything else,” Bowles said. “Usually, when you have to think about playing, you probably don’t want to play. When it’s just a discussion, I didn’t think much of it at the time.”

There were several conversations between Gronkowski and the Bucs, but nothing came of them.

Gronkowski still has not totally shut the door on playing in the NFL again. That may be his way of making sure the public maintains as much interest in him as possible.

One thing is for certain — the Buccaneers could use the help. Tom Brady has struggled this season and suffered yet another unfortunate career first in Tampa Bay’s meltdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It is hardly a surprise the Bucs are leaving the door open for Gronk.