Tom Brady suffers unfortunate career first with Buccaneers’ loss

Tom Brady is having one of the most difficult seasons of his career, and that continued on Sunday with the sort of career first he will not want to claim.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew a 17-0 lead against the Cincinnati Bengals and wound up losing 34-23. The Bengals scored 34 unanswered points at one stage of the game, and outscored Tampa Bay in the second half 31-6.

Brady had an 89-0 record in his career, including playoffs, in home games where he led by 17 points or more. Sunday’s loss makes that 89-1 now.

Tom Brady entered Week 15 with an 89-0 record in home games he led by 17+ points (including playoffs), before blowing a 17-0 lead to lose to the Bengals. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 19, 2022

Brady is at risk of ruining other marks like this too. For instance, after Sunday’s loss, the Buccaneers will have to win their final three games to avoid saddling the quarterback with the first losing season of his career. On the other hand, they remain firmly in the playoff race due to the relative weakness of the NFC South, so there is still plenty to play for.

Despite the rough season, there remain lingering rumors that this may not wind up being Brady’s final year. It is entirely possible that he just will not want to go out like this, and could even seek a new team in the offseason.