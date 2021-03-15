Rob Gronkowski sends funny tweet after re-signing with Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doing their best to retain their Super Bowl-winning team, and they continued their efforts by re-signing Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk is getting a 1-year deal from Tampa Bay worth up to $10 million. After re-signing with the team, Gronk shared a funny tweet on Twitter that included a GIF of a pirate saying “Arrr you ready kids?!?” The GIF is what is used to open up the “SpongeBob SquarePants” TV show.

That’s typical Gronk.

The tight end came out of retirement to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. The move couldn’t have worked out any better as they won the Super Bowl in their first year. Gronk had 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. He also took on a role as a blocking tight end in Tampa Bay.

Gronk is somewhat of a goofy guy, so the pirate GIF fits his personality perfectly.

