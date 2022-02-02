Rob Gronkowski shares great tribute to Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski loves Tom Brady so much that he came out of retirement to follow the quarterback to Tampa, which is why many have wondered what he would say about Brady calling it a career. Now we know.

Gronk waited until the day after Brady announced his retirement to pay tribute to his longtime teammate. The tight end shared an awesome highlight video on Instagram to the tune of “You’re My Best Friend” by Queen. He thanked Brady for his 12 years of commitment and said he is confident Brady will be “super duper successful” in whatever he does after retirement.

Here’s the post:

Brady and Gronk were teammates together with the New England Patriots for nine seasons. They won four Super Bowls during that span. Gronkowski then retired but came back to play after Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the two won another Super Bowl.

Gronkowski is arguably the greatest tight end of all time, and Brady’s excellence helped make that possible. Brady had the ultimate team gesture for Gronk toward the end of the regular season.

With Brady now retired, Gronkowski’s future is also in question. He offered a hint about his plans before Brady made the news official.