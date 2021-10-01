Rob Gronkowski in danger of missing game against Patriots?

Rob Gronkowski suffered a rib injury in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, and he may not be able to play through it in the most highly anticipated regular season game in NFL history.

Gronkowski was listed as “doubtful” in the official injury report that the Bucs released on Friday. That doesn’t mean he is guaranteed to be sidelined against the New England Patriots, but players rarely play in the NFL when they’re doubtful.

Gronk suffered a rib injury after taking a bit hit last week (video here). He got some positive news on Monday when X-rays came back negative, but he has not practiced this week.

If Gronkowski doesn’t play, that would be an indication that he is in serious pain. It goes without saying that he wants to suit up against his former team. One NFL reporter predicted that there is no chance Gronk will miss the game, but the star tight end may have no choice.