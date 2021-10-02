Rob Gronkowski ruled out for Patriots game

Rob Gronkowski won’t be part of the much-anticipated reunion in Foxboro on Sunday night, as he won’t even be making the trip due to injury.

ESPN’s Jordan Schultz was first to report that Gronkowski will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots due to a rib injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end isn’t even making the trip.

This unfortunately does not come as a huge shock. Gronkowski’s status on Friday’s injury report was quite telling. The fact that he won’t play indicates that the injury is a fairly painful and impactful one.

Gronkowski suffered the rib injury last week against the Los Angeles Rams (video here). He didn’t practice all week, offering a further hint of his status. It means Tom Brady will get all the focus as he plays against the Patriots for the first time, which was probably going to happen anyway.