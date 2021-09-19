Rob Gronkowski’s resurgence illustrated with incredible stat

Rob Gronkowski’s 2021 season is off to an incredible start. How incredible? It has seen him accomplish a feat he hadn’t done in nearly a decade.

Gronkowski caught a pair of touchdowns in the first half of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The tight end had one two-touchdown game in 2020, but has already started 2021 by pulling off the feat in back-to-back games.

How long has it been since Gronk did that? You have to go all the way back to 2012.

This is the first time since 2012 that Rob Gronkowski has multiple receiving touchdowns in back-to-back-games. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 19, 2021

Gronkowski previously accomplished the feat in Weeks 7 and 8 of the 2012 season. That was only his third NFL season.

It certainly looks like Gronkowski’s connection with Tom Brady is as strong as ever. No wonder Gronk’s brother thinks their careers are basically tied at the hip.