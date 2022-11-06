Rob Gronkowski drops incredible one-liner about Zach Wilson

Leave it to Rob Gronkowski to deliver a phenomenal one-liner regarding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Gronkowski appeared on FOX Sports 1’s Sunday NFL pregame show and was asked about the New York Jets and whether he believed they could remain contenders. Gronkowski said yes, but not without delivering a great zinger at Wilson.

Gronk with one for the ages 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iv2kMpDlGb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 6, 2022

“I’m going to go half full as long as they can get their QB’s head in the playbook instead of outside of parent-teacher conferences,” Gronkowski said.

For the uninitiated, Gronkowski is referencing the claim made by Wilson’s ex-girlfriend that the Jets quarterback slept with his mother’s best friend. It briefly became the talk of the NFL world prior to the start of the season, and Gronkowski is not the first to reference it.

It looks like Gronk is enjoying his retirement. He certainly does not look like he’s prepping to come back, no matter what his agent has had to say about it.