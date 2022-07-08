Robbie Anderson blames Jets for Sam Darnold’s struggles

Robbie Anderson may be the biggest Sam Darnold supporter remaining in the NFL, and the Carolina Panthers wide receiver thinks he knows why his teammate has experienced so much trouble early in his career.

Anderson made headlines early in the offseason when he had a negative reaction on social media to reports linking Baker Mayfield to the Panthers. Most people interpreted it as an insult to Mayfield, but Anderson has since insisted that he was only trying to show support for Darnold.

Now that Mayfield has been traded to Carolina, Anderson has once again had to explain why he reacted the way he did. He reiterated during an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast that he just feels badly for Darnold, whom he also played with in New York. Anderson said the Jets are to blame for Darnold’s shortcomings.

Robbie Anderson takes issue on how the #Jets handled their 2018 3rd overall pick, QB Sam Darnold. "I feel like his development was all messed up coming into the league." "I don't feel like Sam should've played right away. Being in the building, the coaches.. it wasn't right." pic.twitter.com/8Fq0NedhyY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 8, 2022

“I feel like his development was all messed up coming into the league. Look at (Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson). They didn’t play right away. I don’t feel like Sam should have played right away,” Anderson said. “I feel like his career got jumpstarted the wrong way. Being in the building, the coaches … I was there. It wasn’t right. In his defense, I don’t feel like he was developed 100 percent correctly.”

Darnold was just 21 when the Jets drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick in 2018. There is certainly a case to be made that he should not have started right away. He has since thrown 54 touchdowns compared to 52 interceptions in four seasons and has a 76.9 career passer rating.

Anderson is obviously fond of Darnold, but he has had to do a lot of damage control now that Mayfield is a Panther. His criticism of the Jets probably falls under that same umbrella.