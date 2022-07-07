Robby Anderson reacts to Panthers’ Baker Mayfield trade

Robby Anderson didn’t seem too excited about a potential Baker Mayfield trade to the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason, but he’s trying not to make things awkward with his new teammate after Mayfield was traded to the Panthers Wednesday.

When reports surfaced in April that named the Panthers as a potential suitor for Mayfield, Anderson was seemingly opposed to the idea. Later, Anderson said that his reaction was based around defending Sam Darnold rather than anything about Mayfield in particular.

After Mayfield was traded, Anderson’s initial reaction resurfaced on social media. The wide receiver tweeted soon after that he doesn’t have a problem with his new quarterback.

“I don’t have an issue with Baker stop tryna (sic) paint that narrative,” Anderson wrote. The receiver also shared a video clip from a press conference earlier this offseason in which he explained his initial negative reaction to the trade rumors.

I don’t have an issue with Baker stop tryna paint that narrative. pic.twitter.com/52GhVHget4 — Robbie Anderson (@chosen1ra) July 6, 2022

“I said what I said, you know?” Anderson told reporters. “[I was] just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback. That’s it. Just trying to defend the guy who is my quarterback, in a sense, you know what I’m saying.”

Mayfield is the most accomplished quarterback option on the Panthers’ depth chart now. It makes sense that Anderson would want to quell the idea that he has any issues with his likely new starting quarterback. With Darnold at the helm in 2021, Anderson had 53 catches for 519 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games. Mayfield has thrown for more yards (14,125) and touchdowns (92) than Darnold during their first four seasons in the NFL. It stands to reason that the trade could benefit Anderson from a production standpoint.