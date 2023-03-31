Robert Griffin III has interesting comments about potential Commanders owner

Robert Griffin III is keeping an eye on the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, and is even dropping some hints that he might have a part to play in it.

In an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” Tuesday, Griffin hinted that he had conversations with the group led by Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris, and that he was “head over heels excited” about the process.

Whoa, is our buddy @RGIII involved with the Harris/Rales/@MagicJohnson bid to purchase the @Commanders?! Hard not to think so after these comments today from the former #HTTC QB:#NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/DYhOScUY1t — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 29, 2023

“I’ve been having some really great conversations with this group led by Josh Harris and having an opportunity to comment on that ownership group,” Griffin said. “I’m head over heels excited about that process. To be a player for that team, to not have my career go the way that I wanted it to or the fans wanted it to in that city, would be a full-circle kind of moment to come back and try to help that team and that organization build the winner that the fans deserve.. There’s nothing I can announce at this point, but the conversations are happening.”

Griffin’s comments should probably be taken with a grain of salt. While it is entirely possible he has talked with Harris’ group, the reported bids for the Commanders are very high, and Griffin likely does not have the money to take on a meaningful portion of any group.

The Commanders’ sale process does seem to be moving fairly swiftly. Griffin would certainly like to be involved, it sounds like, but at least formally, it is a longshot.

H/T The Spun