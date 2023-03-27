Robert Kraft drops hint about potential Bill Belichick successor

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft dropped a fairly big hint about who might ultimately succeed Bill Belichick as head coach down the line.

In an interview with NFL Network, Kraft singled out Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo as a potential Belichick successor. Kraft added that he thinks Mayo’s coaching career has no ceiling.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, in an interview with NFL Network, said he views LB coach Jerod Mayo as a potential heir apparent to Bill Belichick. Kraft believes no ceiling to Mayo’s career. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 27, 2023

Hearing Mayo touted this way is not a huge surprise. The Patriots think very highly of him, and that shows in how they announced some key news about him earlier in the offseason. Mayo has also received head coaching interest elsewhere, but has notably turned it down to stay with New England.

It is doubtful Mayo has any guarantees that the head coaching job is his when Belichick steps aside, but it does not take a genius to figure out that he would probably be the choice as things stand. He played for New England for eight seasons and has coached since 2019, and they clearly love what they see.