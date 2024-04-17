Did Robert Kraft cost Bill Belichick the Falcons’ head coach job?

Bill Belichick was at one point during the offseason viewed as a heavy favorite to become the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and many were stunned when the team hired Raheem Morris instead. According to a bombshell new report, Belichick’s former boss may have had something do with that.

In a lengthy ESPN story that was published on Wednesday, Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Jeremy Fowler provided a behind-the-scenes look at Belichick’s failed attempt to land another head coach job for 2024 after he parted ways with the New England Patriots. There were several factors mentioned for why Belichick did not get the Falcons job, but one stuck out above the rest.

Did Robert Kraft sabotage his former coach?

Belichick and Falcons owner Arthur Blank met on Blank’s yacht in mid-January. The meeting reportedly went well, but conversations Blank had with Kraft — Blank’s closest friend in the NFL — may have helped nudge Blank toward Morris.

One of ESPN’s sources claimed to have spoken with two people — a close friend of Kraft and a longtime confidant of Belichick — about the discussions Blank had with Kraft. The Belichick source said that “Robert called Arthur to warn him not to trust Bill.” The close friend of Kraft said that assessment of the conversation between Blank and Kraft was accurate.

Another source close to Belichick told ESPN that Kraft “was a big part” of why the Falcons chose not to hire Belichick. A source close to Kraft said the Patriots owner had soured on Belichick in recent years and “found Bill to be extremely difficult and obstinate and kind of stubborn and, in the end, not worthy of his trust.”

The entire ESPN story is worth reading.

Longtime Patriots spokesman Stacey James told ESPN that Kraft “steadfastly denies saying anything negative” about Belichick in any conversations Kraft had with Blank. James insisted that Kraft “advocated” for Belcihick to get the Atlanta job. A Falcons spokesperson declined comment but pointed to Blank saying during Super Bowl week that Kraft endorsed Belichick.

There have been other reasons given for why the Falcons chose not to hire Belichick. The ESPN story said those were factors as well, but the fact that Kraft reportedly hurt Belichick’s chances of landing the job is the surprising new headline.