Robert Quinn traded by Bears to NFC contender

Robert Quinn is on his way out of Chicago, and the veteran defensive lineman should be quite pleased with his destination.

The Bears traded Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that the Eagles are giving up a fourth-round selection for Quinn.

Compensation update: Eagles are sending a fourth-round pick to Chicago in exchange for DE Robert Quinn, per source. https://t.co/rPGQxfodLc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 26, 2022

Quinn had a renaissance with the Bears in 2021, collecting 18.5 sacks on the season. He has just one in 2022 as his numbers have regressed, in addition to the team adopting a new defensive scheme. The 32-year-old could be energized moving from a non-contender in Chicago to an Eagles team that is 6-0 and atop the NFC.

The Bears are coming off a surprise win over the New England Patriots, but are 3-4 and do not look to be going anywhere in 2022. They may as well get something for Quinn while they had the opportunity.