Robert Saleh sends message with Daniel Jones praise

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh had something of a pointed message in a roundabout way Monday when discussing the rival New York Giants.

Saleh was congratulatory a day after the Giants clinched a playoff berth with a 38-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets coach went out of his way to note that the Giants did it behind fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who Saleh cited as an example of organizational patience.

Saleh congratulates the Giants and points to Daniel Jones as an example of it taking time for a QB to develop. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) January 2, 2023

Saleh is making a pretty clear point here. The Jets have a second-year quarterback in Zach Wilson that many have already given up on. Saleh does not seem to have done that, and he wants everyone to know that sometimes quarterbacks just need more time to develop.

Wilson has been benched twice on the season and has struggled immensely, completing just 54.5 percent of his passes. That led some to think the Jets might cut bait at the end of the season. That does not seem to be the plan, and Saleh’s comments would only reinforce that.