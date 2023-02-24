Robert Woods being recruited by former teammates

Bobby Trees might be linking up with his ex-Los Angeles Rams teammates again … on the other side of the country.

Veteran receiver Robert Woods was among several players released by the Tennessee Titans this week to cut salary. As a result, Woods took to Twitter to ask what his next move should be, tweeting, “Where should I go.”

Where should I go 👀😁 — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) February 22, 2023

Punter Johnny Hekker and offensive lineman Austin Corbett, two of Woods’ former teammates on the Rams, responded by trying to convince Woods to come to the Carolina Panthers (where they both now play).

Look how much fun we used to have together… https://t.co/POc8jS7aTy pic.twitter.com/cNHAANbm2q — Austin Corbett (@BigCorbs73) February 22, 2023

Woods, Hekker, and Corbett were all members of the Rams team that won Super Bowl LVI in the 2021 season. Carolina could be an interesting landing spot for Woods, who struggled to get back his explosiveness last season after his Nov. 2021 ACL tear. But Woods labored through shaky quarterback play in Tennessee, and it may not be much better in Carolina with Sam Darnold, Matt Corral, and PJ Walker currently populating the depth chart.

It remains to be seen how many other teams will express interest in the ex-1000-yard receiver Woods. But based on what Woods said after he was let go by the Titans, anywhere will be better for him than Tennessee was.