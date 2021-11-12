Jalen Ramsey used aggressive recruiting tactic on Odell Beckham

The biggest reason Odell Beckham Jr. chose the Los Angeles Rams may be that they demonstrated how badly they wanted him. The full-court press players put together to bring him in certainly proves that.

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods revealed Thursday that the players tried to seal the deal themselves earlier in the day. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey even called Beckham before practice and put the wide receiver on speaker so the entire team could sell him on coming to Los Angeles.

Jalen Ramsey literally got Beckham on the phone on speaker for Rams players before this morning’s practice to make the final push, Woods said. https://t.co/hBxHNiewPb — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 11, 2021

It sounds like the Rams were not Beckham’s first choice upon becoming a free agent. It appears that the Rams outhustled their rivals and really sought to sell Beckham on coming to Los Angeles. Clearly, it worked.

Beckham was actively recruited by other teams as well. Ultimately, those efforts were not enough.