Rodney Harrison mocked over his umbrella during pregame show

Rodney Harrison was mocked on Sunday night over his umbrella.

It was a rainy night in New England for Sunday night’s game between the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For NBC’s pregame show, hosts Mike Tirico, Drew Brees, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison all used umbrellas. Three of the men held their own umbrellas, but Harrison did not. He had someone else holding it for him.

I can’t stop laughing at Rodney Harrison not being able to hold his own umbrella. pic.twitter.com/D9dnhplbr7 — Brendan Smith (@brendantime) October 4, 2021

Even NBC studio host Maria Taylor teased Harrison for not holding his own umbrella.

Maria Taylor teasing Rodney Harrison for not holding his umbrella 😏 pic.twitter.com/jwOuqQQt1X — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 4, 2021

The jokes were flowing afterwards.

Rodney Harrison was marked physically unable to participate in holding his umbrella tonight. @Rodney_Harrison pic.twitter.com/7RaC8cPDb7 — Johnny Fins (@johnny_fins) October 4, 2021

Shoutout to @Rodney_Harrison for being the only guy with a personal umbrella holder. pic.twitter.com/L47NjCE0NU — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) October 4, 2021

The Rodney Harrison umbrella thing has to be injury-related. Has to be. pic.twitter.com/7hPcOFF6yf — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 4, 2021

Harrison was not present for the halftime show, raising questions about what happened with him and his umbrella holder.