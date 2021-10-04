 Skip to main content
Sunday, October 3, 2021

Rodney Harrison mocked over his umbrella during pregame show

October 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Rodney Harrison was mocked on Sunday night over his umbrella.

It was a rainy night in New England for Sunday night’s game between the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For NBC’s pregame show, hosts Mike Tirico, Drew Brees, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison all used umbrellas. Three of the men held their own umbrellas, but Harrison did not. He had someone else holding it for him.

Even NBC studio host Maria Taylor teased Harrison for not holding his own umbrella.

The jokes were flowing afterwards.

Harrison was not present for the halftime show, raising questions about what happened with him and his umbrella holder.

