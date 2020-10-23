Ron Rivera offers positive update about his battle with cancer

Ron Rivera has been battling cancer as he tries to lead Washington this season, and the coach offered a positive update about his health on Friday.

Rivera told reporters that his final cancer treatment is scheduled for Monday. He said he will continue to undergo scans but that doctors have told him things are heading in the right direction.

Some great news: Ron Rivera's last day of cancer treatment is Monday (Oct. 26). He'll have to undergo further scans, but he said that "what I've been told is it's headed in the right direction." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 23, 2020

Rivera has been receiving treatment for lymph node cancer. Trying to endure that treatment while coaching an NFL team must be incredibly taxing, and there have been times where he has received IV treatments during games and been visibly struggling to push through.

Washington is 1-5 in Rivera’s first season, but his health is most important. The positive update he shared is welcome news for the NFL community.