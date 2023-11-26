Report: 1 veteran NFL coach expected to be fired after season

The Washington Commanders made some significant changes to their coaching staff following their embarrassing Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and it sounds like another is coming at the conclusion of the season.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported on Sunday that it is “widely assumed” that Ron Rivera will be fired after the season ends. There is a belief within the organization that Rivera has earned the right to be able to finish out the year, but it is unlikely that he will be back in 2024.

Washington fired both defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer after the team was blown out 45-10 by the Cowboys. Owner Josh Harris, who purchased the Commanders last summer, issued a statement that made it seem like Rivera is also on borrowed time.

The Commanders have gotten surprisingly good play from quarterback Sam Howell this season, but they are nowhere near playoff contention. They fell to 4-8 with their loss on Thanksgiving.

Rivera is in his fourth year as head coach in Washington. He has an overall record of 26-35-1 and has not had a winning season. The Commanders made the playoffs in Rivera’s first year with a 7-9 record, but they lost in the Wild Card round.