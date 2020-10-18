Ron Rivera defends his decision to go for 2

Washington coach Ron Rivera is standing by his decision to go for 2 instead of kicking an extra point to force overtime late in his team’s loss to the New York Giants Sunday.

With 36 seconds left in regulation, Washington’s Cam Sims caught a 22-yard Kyle Allen touchdown pass to make it 20-19. An extra point would have tied the game and likely forced overtime, but Rivera opted to go for two. The attempt was unsuccessful, and the Giants won.

Rivera had a simple explanation for his decision after the defeat.

“The only way to learn to win is to play to win,” Rivera said, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

It’s a great quote, but it also serves as a reminder that Washington has nothing to lose. Rivera has spoken about pushing for the NFC East, and has made a quarterback change to that effect. Still, a division title remains highly unlikely, and another high draft pick would be more beneficial.