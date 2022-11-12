Ron Rivera sends clear message about Colts’ Jeff Saturday hire

The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim coach attracted criticism from many corners of the NFL. On Saturday, a current NFL head coach even made clear that he was less than impressed by the move.

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was asked about his thoughts on the Colts hiring Saturday after firing Frank Reich. While Rivera was diplomatic in his answer, he made it quite clear that he saw it as a slap in the face to those in the industry who worked their way up the ladder to get better jobs.

Ron Rivera on the Jeff Saturday hiring. pic.twitter.com/WK3Wv3nbK9 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 12, 2022

“Well, it is what it is,” Rivera said. “I just think the disappointment of it is, there’s some veteran coaches that are on that staff, and there’s some minority coaches too that are all clamoring and working to try and get opportunities. But again, I get it, it’s his team and the owner decided that’s what he wanted to do.”

Rivera got his start as a quality control coach after his playing career and spent 14 years in various assistant roles before getting a head coaching opportunity with the Carolina Panthers. Others have waited even longer than that without getting the opportunity that the Colts handed to Saturday, who has never coached above the high school level. That has been at the heart of a lot of the criticism the Colts have gotten over their decision.

To be clear, Saturday does have his supporters within the game. They appear to be a minority, though.