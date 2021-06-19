Royals were hilariously trolled by Andy Reid lookalike

Things got a bit silly Friday when Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up at a Kansas City Royals game — except it wasn’t actually Andy Reid.

Chiefs fan Matt Black, who calls himself “the official doppelganger of Coach Reid” on his TikTok account, attended the game in full Reid getup on Friday. When the Royals’ TV broadcast caught him taking a selfie, the broadcasters couldn’t contain their joy. Hilariously, it didn’t seem like they were aware that it wasn’t actually Reid. Neither was the team’s official Twitter account, for that matter.

No wonder Mondi and Salvy went deep.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/PXSShhjMzw — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 19, 2021

It’s tough to tell whether they were in on the joke or they genuinely got fooled. One would think if it was the former, they’d have pointed it out at some point, but that never happened.

Reid has such a distinctive appearance that he’s easy to parody. It’s part of why he’s become such a cult figure among Chiefs fans. This is so good, though, that it clearly fooled some people. Full credit to Black for that.