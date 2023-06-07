Ex-Pro Bowl OL has lost over 100 pounds since retiring

Russell Okung has been out of the NFL for nearly three years now, and the former offensive lineman left a whole bunch of pounds behind when he walked away from the game.

Okung shared an unbelievable side-by-side photo this week that showed him in his final NFL season, which was 2020 with the Carolina Panthers, versus what he looks like now. The former first-round pick says he weighed over 330 pounds three years ago and has since lost more than 100 pounds.

The journey from being a 330+ lbs @NFL football player to 100+ lbs lighter – has been unreal! A new me, a new chapter. The number one question I keep hearing is: "how did you do it?" pic.twitter.com/bLBDGe1h7c — OKUNG (@RussellOkung) June 6, 2023

Talk about a transformation. That doesn’t even look like the same person.

NFL players — especially linemen — have to maintain a certain weight when they are playing. Unfortunately, that weight becomes a problem for many of them when they retire and are no longer able to work out as hard as they did during their careers.

Okung is not the first former lineman we have seen lose a ton of weight in retirement, but the “then and now” photos are always shocking.