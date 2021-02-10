Former Seahawks thinks Russell Wilson made mistake by calling out OL

Russell Wilson all but confirmed on Tuesday that he is frustrated with the way the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line has played in recent years. One former member of the team thinks the quarterback may end up regretting some of the things he has said.

A report on Monday stated that Wilson and his camp have grown increasingly frustrated with the struggles of Seattle’s offensive line. Wilson basically confirmed the report when speaking with the media on Tuesday, though he said he needs to do his part to help improve things.

“I’m frustrated [about] getting hit too much. I’m frustrated with that part of it,” Wilson admitted, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “At the end of the day, you want to win.”

Wilson noted that he has been sacked 400 times during his NFL career. The actual number is 394, which is the most in any player’s first nine seasons since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. He also referenced that total during a Tuesday appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

Former Seahawks offensive lineman Walter Jones, who is in the Hall of Fame, believes Wilson could be making a mistake by publicly criticizing his teammates.

"You should leave that in house…once you call those guys out they're probably like 'really?'" @BigWalt71 on Wilson complaining about getting hit too much — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) February 10, 2021

One of the reasons Wilson takes a lot of sacks is that he tries to extend plays and holds onto the ball too long at times. He defended that style of play to Patrick, noting that “so many of those times it turns into touchdowns.”

This is really the first time Wilson has shown frustration with the Seahawks publicly. He also had some recent complaints about the team’s offense and hinted that he could be less than thrilled with the front office.

Despite all that, Wilson said he wants to finish his career in Seattle. If there aren’t significant changes in 2021, you have to wonder how long he’ll feel that way.