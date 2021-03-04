Report: Seahawks entertaining Russell Wilson trade conversations

Most people would agree that the Seattle Seahawks are unlikely to trade Russell Wilson this offseason, but numerous reports have now claimed they are at least discussing the possibility with other teams.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that Wilson has not gotten to the point of demanding a trade yet. However, she added that the Seahawks have both made and fielded calls about potential Wilson trades.

McAfee immediately went nuts and declared that the Seahawks are “shopping” Wilson. Russini realized at that point that she had — perhaps unintentionally — just delivered a huge piece of news. You can see the exchange below at around the 2:04 mark, but be aware that it contains some inappropriate language:

Clarification from @diannaESPN on players asking vs demanding a trade & how it's reported.. & a very interesting nugget on Russ Wilson & the #Seahawks "I know there's been calls made on both sides. Going to Seattle & from Seattle to other teams" #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/dAYT2ijcZt — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 4, 2021

Russini later softened the report a bit. She tweeted that she has been told the Seahawks are answering calls from other teams but are not actively shopping Wilson.

I was told the Seahawks are not “shopping” Russell Wilson but calls made from other teams inquiring have been answered. https://t.co/NjQAydY012 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 4, 2021

Either way, it sounds like Wilson is available, which meshes with what we shared with you on Wednesday. The Houston Texans are said to be completely ignoring inquiries about Deshaun Watson, so the situation in Seattle is a bit different.

The Seahawks would be left with a $39 million dead cap hit if they part ways with Wilson. That is one of the reasons a trade this offseason does not seem realistic, but stranger things have happened. If you want to know more about why Wilson is so frustrated, this should give you a better idea.