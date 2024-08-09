Did Russell Wilson take a subtle shot at Kenny Pickett?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson may have taken a shot at his predecessor in some subtle comments he made while addressing reporters Friday.

Wilson was chatting with reporters when he rather abruptly made a reference to being gifted with “large hands” to throw a football. This would normally be innocent and would not attract much attention, but some immediately saw it as a shot at ex-Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

“God gives you a gift to throw a ball and very big hands to throw it,” Wilson commented.

Remember, Pickett’s small hands were a major talking point leading up to the NFL Draft in 2022. It was part of why there were serious questions regarding Pickett’s NFL future and whether he could be a starting quarterback in the league. Even some of his Steelers teammates teased him about it.

For reference, Pickett’s hands measured 8.5 inches at the 2022 NFL Combine. By comparison, Wilson measures 10.25 inches despite being four inches shorter height-wise.

Would Wilson be this petty? It’s possible. He has reason to be confident, since he is seemingly entrenched as the Steelers’ starting quarterback despite a nagging injury that has limited him in training camp. Considering how Pickett responded to Wilson’s addition, the team probably won’t be too bothered if Wilson is having some fun at his predecessor’s expense.