Steelers drop major hint on starting QB battle

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback hierarchy has been one of the most interesting storylines heading into the 2024 NFL season.

The Steelers signed Russell Wilson in the offseason and shortly after traded for Justin Fields. The initial belief was that the veteran Wilson would start, while Fields would serve as his backup. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated the same during the start of training camp.

However, there have been some rumblings about Fields potentially overtaking Wilson even before Week 1.

But one sign during Steelers training camp seemingly points to Wilson still having a firm grip on the starting job. According to Steelers reporter Noah Strackbein, Pittsburgh has made sure to let Wilson take the first rep during team drills.

The seemingly inconspicuous move feels more deliberate given that Wilson is reportedly dealing with an injury that’s limited him at training camp. Despite being hurt, Wilson would take one rep during team or 7-on-7 drills and simply hand the football over to running back Najee Harris. Fields would then take over.

Russell Wilson takes the first rep of 11-on-11, hands it off to Najee Harris and then subs out for Justin Fields — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 3, 2024

The trend reportedly “wasn’t just one practice” and occurs “every time” Wilson is present to take reps. The move appears to be the team’s subtle way of signaling that Wilson remains the QB1 despite his nagging injury.

But if Wilson stays hurt and Fields continues to impress at practice, the buzz from the Steelers’ camp may continue to grow louder.