Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll facing different futures in Seattle?

Russell Wilson has been the subject of trade rumors as another disappointing season in Seattle comes to a close, but the Seahawks reportedly have no intention of parting ways with their star quarterback this offseason. Can the same be said for their longtime head coach?

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Seahawks have no plans to trade Wilson and are operating as if he will be their starting quarterback in 2022. However, those who work closely with Pete Carroll are unsure if the 70-year-old coach will remain with the team.

Carroll signed a massive contract extension with the Seahawks during the 2020 season. He is owed $50 million through 2025. The team would not fire him, but Garafolo says it is possible the two sides could part ways if Carroll and the front office are not on the same page.

Sources told Garafolo that Carroll has not given any indication he could retire after the season.

Common sense would tell you Carroll does not want to take part in a total rebuild at this stage in his career. He’s the winningest coach in Seahawks history, and his 33-year-old starting quarterback is one of the best in the NFL. Carroll has remaining positive about the future in Seattle and recently hinted that he does not believe any earth-shattering changes are needed.

Wilson, who is signed through 2023, brought much of the trade talk on himself a year ago. He was openly unhappy with the state of the Seahawks last offseason. His agent even went public with a list of teams for which Wilson would be willing to play.

If Wilson was frustrated with his situation a year ago, it would stand to reason he remains so as the Seahawks finish off their first ever losing season since drafting him in 2012. He may have recently dropped a hint about his future, but there will be plenty to watch in Seattle in the coming weeks.

Photo: Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports