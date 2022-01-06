Russell Wilson addresses Seahawks future amid ongoing trade rumors

Russell Wilson is sure to be the subject of trade talk again this offseason, but the Seattle Seahawks quarterback continues to downplay the idea that his career with the team is nearing its end.

Wilson on Thursday was once again asked about his future in Seattle. He said his primary goal is to win more Super Bowls and that he wants to do so with the Seahawks.

"My goal is to win more Super Bowls. And my plan is to win them here." – @DangeRussWilson 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3305jdqENI — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 6, 2022

This is not the first time Wilson has said he wants to remain in Seattle. However, the trade talk makes sense considering he was openly unhappy with the state of the Seahawks last season. Wilson’s agent even went public with a list of teams for which the QB would be willing to play.

If Wilson was frustrated with his situation a year ago, it would stand to reason that is still the case amid his first losing season since the Seahawks drafted him in 2012. It seemed like both Wilson and Seahawks fans understood that last weekend’s game could have potentially been Wilson’s last home game in Seattle.

Wilson is signed through 2023. Head coach Pete Carroll has already hinted that he doesn’t think the Seahawks need a total rebuild, but they obviously need to make some big changes this offseason.

Photo: Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on after defeating the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports