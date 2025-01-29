Report reveals Steelers may have surprising QB preference

It has been widely reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers will not bring back both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in free agency for the 2025 season. They may bring back one, however, and they may have a pretty strong lean toward one over the other.

James Palmer of Underdog Fantasy said Wednesday that some in the Steelers organization still believe Fields never should have been benched for Wilson in the first place, and that there is a strong preference to bring Fields back due to his youth and potential affordability.

“Mike Tomlin went lone wolf last year in making the change from Fields to Wilson,” Palmer said. “It paid off early, then it fell apart towards the end. There were plenty of people in that building and still remain in that building that believe that the Steelers never should have switched quarterbacks in the first place. … With Wilson having multiple options, perhaps the Steelers lean in the other direction.”

Russell Wilson reuniting with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas is a real possibility, per @JamesPalmerTV. pic.twitter.com/PMGWluhsxT — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) January 29, 2025

Palmer also noted that Wilson is a real option for the Las Vegas Raiders, which is in line with other reporting.

The idea that the Steelers will let Wilson walk and bring back Fields has been gaining steam lately. Though Fields was not statistically elite at the time of his benching, Pittsburgh did go 4-2 with him as starter, while Wilson went just 6-5 after starting 4-0. Ownership has also suggested that they would like to find a long-term quarterback this offseason, which probably isn’t the 36-year-old Wilson.

In 10 games and six starts last season, Fields had ten total touchdowns with one interception. It certainly seems as if the Steelers might lean his way when it comes time to decide on who they want starting for them in 2025.