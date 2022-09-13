Russell Wilson responds to boos from Seahawks fans

Russell Wilson did not receive a warm welcome in his return to Seattle on Monday night, but the Denver Broncos quarterback insists he was not bothered by the reception.

Wilson spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks and won a Super Bowl with the team. You would never have known that by the way fans at Lumen Field treated him on Monday, as the boos overwhelming drowned out the cheers when Wilson led the Broncos out of the locker room (video here). Wilson was asked after the game about the hostile environment.

Russell Wilson on getting booed in Seattle “They may cheer for you, they may boo you, they’ll love you one day and they’ll hate you the next …I’m just grateful God’s given me the chance to play this game:..I play for an audience of one and that’s for him pic.twitter.com/56T8NfEMzO — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 13, 2022

Seahawks fans are some of the most passionate in sports. While most of them probably appreciate what Wilson did for the franchise, there was no way they were going to treat him like one of their own on opening night. They also know that Wilson would not have been traded if he wanted to remain in Seattle.

The outcome was ideal for the home fans, as Geno Smith and the Seahawks managed to spoil Wilson’s highly anticipated return. Though, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett may be to blame for that.