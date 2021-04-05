Russell Wilson was having a blast watching sister Anna win national championship

Russell Wilson was having a blast watching sister Anna win the national championship on Sunday.

Wilson’s sister is a guard on the Stanford Cardinal. She went 2-for-3 and scored five points in her Cardinal’s 54-53 win over Arizona.

After she made a 3-pointer in the championship game, Wilson, who was in attendance, went nuts.

Anna Wilson for three and big brother @DangeRussWilson is loving it #WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/gZElPpGFT0 — ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2021

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was supportive of his sister all tournament long.

GO @StanfordWBB !!! National Championship Next! — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 3, 2021

Anna is a fifth-year guard from Seattle. She made the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team this season.