Russell Wilson was having a blast watching sister Anna win national championship

April 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson was having a blast watching sister Anna win the national championship on Sunday.

Wilson’s sister is a guard on the Stanford Cardinal. She went 2-for-3 and scored five points in her Cardinal’s 54-53 win over Arizona.

After she made a 3-pointer in the championship game, Wilson, who was in attendance, went nuts.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was supportive of his sister all tournament long.

Anna is a fifth-year guard from Seattle. She made the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team this season.

